Man City Star Admits Predicting 'Something Might Have Went Wrong' Before Key Moment in Arsenal Win

Nathan Ake explained the thought-process behind his heroic goal-line clearance in Manchester City's comeback victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a new interview.

The Premier League champions saw off a spirited Arsenal side with a late 2-1 win courtesy of Rodri on New Year's Day, with Mikel Arteta's men causing the visitors all sorts of problems in the opening 45 minutes of the clash.

Bukayo Saka's opener in the first-half was canceled out by an expertly-dispatched penalty by Riyad Mahrez after a VAR check adjudged that Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva in his penalty area ten minutes following the interval.

With the scores level and Manchester City under pressure from a rejuvenated Arsenal side, a mix-up between Aymeric Laporte and Ederson appeared to have cost the Sky Blues dearly, with the former's header back to goal almost finding its way into the net.

However, with Laporte’s header looping over Ederson and seemingly destined to roll over the line, the former Bournemouth man managed to read the situation to perfection and race back to clear the ball off the line in the nick of time.

His intervention proved to be a turning point in the game, with Gabriel Martinelli blasting the rebound off the post and Arsenal defender Gabriel receiving his second yellow card from the resulting goal kick.



The 26-year-old has revealed how he read the defensive miscommunication between Laporte and Ederson to stop what seemed a certain own goal during the weekend’s victory against the Gunners.

Ake has since explained how he saw the situation unfolding, as he said: "It was a bit of a miscommunication and I saw it (the mix-up between Laporte and Ederson) happening a little bit, so I thought I would keep going just in case and it happened," as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

"I just predicted that something may go wrong as I saw Ederson come off his line and luckily I kept going and I cleared it off the line. It is helpful to win games, but we just want to look at it game by game."

Manchester City face Chelsea in their next league game, as they sit ten points clear of the west London side following the latter's exhilarating 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra