Man City Star Agrees Fresh Terms On New Contract Following Doubts Over Future

Manchester City captain Fernandinho is set to extend his stay in Manchester after agreeing to put pen to paper once again, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.
The 36-year-old is ageing like fine wine, and has played an influential role in Manchester City’s success in an unprecedented season, with exceptional performances even at his age.

Fernandinho has taken over the leadership duties this season, after being handed the club captaincy, following David Silva’s departure last year, and has performed his duties with the utmost excellence.

According to the latest information from the Times, the Brazilian has agreed fresh terms with Manchester City and is set to stay with the club for one more year. 

Contract talks were held in recent weeks, as reported by City Xtra, and now both parties have successfully come to an agreement which is delightful news for the club and its fans.

Club sources have reportedly highlighted Fernandinho’s leadership within the dressing room this season as a major reason for the veteran being handed a contract extension in the twilight of his career.

A season-defining talk with his colleagues at the beginning of the new year is said to be a turning point in Manchester City’s fates this season, with the Brazilian rallying his troops after a blunt discussion over his side's disappointing performances.

Despite numerous offers on the table from South American clubs, Fernandinho feels he has more years at the top level, now confirmed by a further 12-month extension at Manchester City.

Despite the Brazilian midfielder extending his stay, previous reports suggest that Manchester City remain in the market for a long-term replacement, who would initially be an understudy and learn some vital tricks of the trade.

West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton's Yves Bissouma are said to be on Manchester City's list of potential successors, however no concrete moves for either player have been made.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane has identified his 'preferred' destination this summer

Fernandinho will head into his ninth Premier League season with Manchester City after his move from Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2013.

Since then he has won four Premier League titles, six League cups, one FA cup and has played a crucial role in Manchester City’s Champions League campaign this season, which sees the Blues compete in their first-ever Champions League Final.

