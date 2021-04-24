Man City star aims dig at Liverpool in failing to replicate Premier League success

Speaking to the Players' Tribune, Manchester City's captain Fernandinho has been looking back on what has been a highly decorated career.

Speaking to the Players' Tribune this week, Manchester City captain Fernandinho has been looking back on what has been a highly decorated career in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old arrived in England in the summer of 2013, making the move from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of around £34 million - of which, the Brazilian paid £4 million himself to push through a move.

Talking about the move, Fernandinho began by saying, "As much as the English Premier League is one of the most watched in the world, I must admit I actually followed it very little before I moved to City."

He continued, "I was a Champions League addict, but I didn’t have time to study other domestic leagues. But I moved because it was another new challenge, an exciting project, and I wanted to take that next step in my career."

The midfielder also admits the intensity and strength of the league is so much better in the Premier League, "In Ukraine, we had a very good team but we were very dominant domestically and there was not much pressure from the fans, or the press," Fernandinho began.

"We were a cut above in our division. I was sailing in calm waters, basically, whereas the Premier League is like a constant storm."

"All the teams have great financial power and the league itself is so frantic. You can play three games in one week, all of absurd intensity, and you are expected to give everything in every single one, to win every single one!"

Since he joined the club, he's enjoyed constant success, including back-to-back Premier League title's in 2018 and 2019. "We have done incredible things here at this club in recent years," the Brazilian proclaimed.

"Historic things. We’ve set records. We got 198 points in two seasons. They called us the Centurions, you know? Not even Liverpool last season could top that!"

But all these achievements haven't came without hard work; "We are the product of everything we have put into practice over the years on and off the field. Many people have asked me what it was like in those incredible 2017–’18 and 2018–’19 seasons with Manchester City. If we realised what we were achieving in those moments."

Despite approaching the end of his career, Fernandinho believes he'll only truly appreciate what he's achieved once he's retired. He concluded his interview by saying:

"Honestly, I think it will take a while to really understand what happened, for it to sink in. Maybe it will only happen when I retire and look back. Maybe it will take another 15 years! One day though, I will sit down with my kids — or grandkids — and reflect on everything I have achieved on this continent."

"On that day, I will serve up some shrimp, pour myself some coconut water, lean back in my favourite chair and tell them all about it. The winters in Ukraine. The pressure cooker. That training session. The titles. Man, it will be such a sweet moment. But I won’t do it now. Not yet. There is still too much left to do."

