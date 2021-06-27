Man City Star 'Angry' With Attempts To Offer Him To Premier League Club In Part-Exchange Deal

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling hasn't been impressed by the club's efforts to include him in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks after a stop-start 2020/21 campaign, during which he often had to settle for a spot on the bench owing to the emergence and consistency shown by young Phil Foden.

It has been confirmed that five-time Premier League champions are trying to broker a deal for Spurs talisman Harry Kane, who has openly expressed his desire to leave the London side to compete for the biggest prizes in the game.

Given the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, City could offload a few attacking players to help them make new acquisitions, with Pep Guardiola's side looking to introduce changes in their forward line following their shortcomings in front of goal in their Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

According to The Daily Mirror, Sterling's future at City has been cast into doubt after the club's attempts to use him as a makeweight in their ongoing pursuit of Kane.



The winger is tied up at City till the summer of 2023 and despite his dip in form and recent struggles for game-time, the England international was open to talks about extending his six-year stay in Manchester.

However, the ex-Liverpool man is 'angry' with the manner in which the club have tried to offload him to strike a deal for Kane and could be heading for the exit door after hinting that he isn't happy with his situation at the club, who are still hunting for a manager after their disappointing end to the previous campaign.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty regarding his future at City, Sterling has been one of the club's best and most consistent players since Guardiola's arrival in 2016.

It may be worth noting that Sterling is one of the three players who have racked 100 goals under the guidance of the Spanish boss - the other two being Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi.

A move to Tottenham, who won't be playing European football next season, is highly unlikely given his stature as one of the best wingers in world football and his current wages at City.

