Man City Star Believes Chelsea Do NOT Have Psychological Advantage Ahead of Champions League Final

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has expressed that taking part in the Champions League final will be the biggest game of his career and has brushed aside claims that he’s a top contender for this year’s prestigious Ballon D’or award.

In an exclusive interview with French broadcaster RMC Sport, when Mahrez was asked about his thoughts on this season's upcoming Ballon D’or award, the Algerian exclaimed that his only focus is looking ahead to the Champions League Final.

The showpiece clash between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place on May 29th in Porto, Portugal - with the original tie scheduled for Istanbul in Turkey. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the placing of the nation on the UK's 'red list' for travel, UEFA were forced into an alteration.

Mahrez explained on the topic of the Ballon D'or, "No, I am not here to believe myself in the Ballon d'or. I am focused on winning the Final, with a lot of humility."

The Algerian winger was then asked whether Chelsea's back-to-back wins over Manchester City in all competitions would give them some form of mental advantage going into the Champions League final.

However, despite the narrow 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup semi-final and 2-1 defeat in the Premier League, Riyad Mahrez remained firm on the idea that those results would have no impact on the clash at the end of this month.

"Chelsea don't have the psychological advantage. All games are different. But the Champions League Final is not the same," he explained.

The winger, who has accumulated an impressive 14 goals in all competitions this season, reaffirmed that the final will be the biggest meeting of his footballing career – despite winning three Premier Leagues titles with Manchester City and Leicester.

Mahrez will be facing off against his former teammate N’golo Kante, who he lifted the Premier League title with in the Leicester shade of blue back in 2016.

When asked about his relationship with the Frenchman, Mahrez joked: "We will have time to warm up a bit on the phone!"

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be aiming for their third trophy of the current season – with the Carabao Cup and Premier League titles already firmly in the trophy cabinet, in what has been a hugely impressive campaign for the Etihad club.

