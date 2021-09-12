Man City Star Bernardo Silva Makes Leicester City Admission Following Premier League Win

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City secured the three points against one of the best teams in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues won their third game of the Premier League season at the King Power Stadium after recording consecutive 5-0 victories over Norwich City and Arsenal prior to the international break.

Bernardo Silva's lone goal midway through the second half was the difference in a tight affair in the east Midlands. Ederson was called upon multiple times, and Jamie Vardy had a goal disallowed for offside just after the interval.

Though the Portuguese international had the simplest of tap-ins, his all-round performance was thrilling and reminded everyone just what quality possessed by the 27-year-old.

Silva was full of praise for Brendan Rodgers's side after the win, which made the victory all the more satisfying for the midfielder.

“They (Leicester) are a very tough team to play against. Leicester, for me, are one of the best teams in the league," said Silva, as quoted by City's official website.

“They (Leicester) also had their chances. We should have scored a little bit earlier in the first half, but we got the three points and in a very tough place to play."

The former AS Monaco man is definitely a fan favourite, and his energetic celebration in front of the travelling fans reminded the Sky Blues that, despite his apparent desire to leave the club in the summer, he will still give his all when he pulls on the City shirt.

On his own individual performance, Silva added: "I always try to do my best to help the team and today I was able to that with a goal I scored, so I'm very, very happy with that.

"We know how good they (Leicester) are on the ball. We know how this team plays. We suffered against them in the Community Shield (in August).

“We tried to stop them on the counter-attack.. Our goalkeeper (Ederson) was very good today for us, too. Three points and now we move on."

