Man City star close to signing new deal - PSG and Real Madrid continue to 'monitor' situation

Kevin De Bruyne is close signing a new deal at Manchester City that will keep the Belgian midfielder at the Etihad Stadium until 2025, according to the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano in the Guardian.
The 29-year-old reportedly 'feels confident' that his future is at Manchester City, and both parties are confident that a deal will be reached soon.

The midfielder is claimed to be earning around £300,000-per-week, including bonuses, and expects to be given a 'small increase' on that. The Etihad club would undoubtedly be delighted to see the midfielder sign an extension, with Romano claiming that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are 'monitoring the situation' closely.

If Manchester City were to field any offers, the price tag would surely be over £100 million, regardless of De Bruyne being just seven months from his 30th birthday.

De Bruyne has been nothing short of sensational since signing for Manchester City from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015. In those five years, the City talisman has scored 59 goals and registered 100 assists - a tally that will surely earn the tag of ‘club legend’ when all is said and done.

His Premier League assist tally of 73 has landed him tied for 12th on the all-time list - with James Milner being the only active player ahead of him.

