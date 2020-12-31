NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Man City star confirms he is in isolation due to Covid-19

Man City star confirms he is in isolation due to Covid-19

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has confirmed on his Instagram story that he is currently in isolation, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has confirmed on his Instagram story that he is currently in isolation, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

It was reported on Monday night that the Brazilian international was one of the three additional players to have tested positive ahead of the scheduled clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

This now appears to have been confirmed, with the former Benfica goalkeeper posting an update to his Instagram story, commenting on a new photo that was uploaded to his feed on New Year's Eve. 

Screenshot 2020-12-31 at 21.35.46

Ederson wrote, "I just prepared for the photo. My new year's eve is isolated."

In a separate post, Manchester City's number one between the sticks wrote, "same house, more different environments. away from my babies. happy New Year. God bless 2021..."

It is understood that his compatriot Fernandinho tested negative for the virus on the same day, as confirmed by his family to a Brazilian Manchester City supporter on Twitter.

It has also been confirmed by the club that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are both in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Christmas Day. Both players could potentially be available to return to training next Monday, if they return negative tests tomorrow, as well as ahead of the game on Sunday.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Ederson of Manchester City hlds his injured hand during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
News

Man City star confirms he is in isolation due to Covid-19

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on March 09, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Transfer Rumours

Man City plan €100M bid for star striker in summer window

fbl-eur-c1-shakhtar-presser
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Real Madrid reportedly in the race to sign Brazilian winger

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (10)
News

Man City confirm Tuesday Covid-19 results

olympique-de-marseille-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man City transfer plans ahead January window

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-salzburg-group-a-uefa-champions-league
Transfer Rumours

Man City are 'thinking about' moving for Bundesliga defender - Pep Guardiola is a 'big fan'

Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson reacts during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
News

‘Me and my wife do a lot to help people back home!’ - Manchester City star opens up about life back in his home country

manchester-city-v-southampton-premier-league-2
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga club now 'very interested' in Man City winger - meteoric rise of Jadon Sancho to effect deal

arsenal-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-quarter-final (2)
Features/Opinions

Safety First (unless it's City) - A Week in the City