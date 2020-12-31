Man City star confirms he is in isolation due to Covid-19

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has confirmed on his Instagram story that he is currently in isolation, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

It was reported on Monday night that the Brazilian international was one of the three additional players to have tested positive ahead of the scheduled clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

This now appears to have been confirmed, with the former Benfica goalkeeper posting an update to his Instagram story, commenting on a new photo that was uploaded to his feed on New Year's Eve.

Ederson wrote, "I just prepared for the photo. My new year's eve is isolated."

In a separate post, Manchester City's number one between the sticks wrote, "same house, more different environments. away from my babies. happy New Year. God bless 2021..."

It is understood that his compatriot Fernandinho tested negative for the virus on the same day, as confirmed by his family to a Brazilian Manchester City supporter on Twitter.

It has also been confirmed by the club that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are both in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Christmas Day. Both players could potentially be available to return to training next Monday, if they return negative tests tomorrow, as well as ahead of the game on Sunday.

