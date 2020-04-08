City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star considers retirement at the end of this season

richarddugdale

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been linked with moves all over the world once his contract expires at the end of this season; with David Beckham's Inter Miami still the supposed likely option. According to Sam Lee of the Athletic however, it could mean the end of Silva's career.

The season has been suspended indefinitely; and on Tuesday, FIFA announced that all contracts expiring at the end of this season will continue until the season has been seen through to completion. Unless we hear otherwise, this means we'll see Silva put on a sky blue shirt again. 

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city (11)
(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

While there are more important things to worry about right now, many fans will have lingering thoughts in the back of their minds that we may have seen the last of David Silva at Manchester City. And as recent as March, the Spaniard has considered retirement. 

City's captain still has plenty left in the tank and has attracted the attention of clubs from Milan to Japan. But with a move back to his home in Gran Canaria upon the suspension of the Premier League, perhaps Silva has had a chance to re-evaluate his priorities in life.

manchester-city-press-conference
(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

It would be a shame to see one of the greatest players in Manchester City's history to end his career slightly earlier than anticipated. Wherever he went, I'm sure fans would have continued to follow him, cheer him on, and wish him all the success he's earned. 

As it stands, his last game for City was the FA Cup fifth round win at Sheffield Wednesday, with City's final game of the season due to be Norwich at home, and perhaps the last of David Silva's playing career.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Youngster set to join the Man City first team rather than academy this summer

New signing Yan Couto is set to join the first-team setup in pre-season; with Pep Guardiola already formulating plans for the youngster.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City have ‘already tried to snatch’ Juventus winger – swap deal with forward may be back on

The potential swap deal involving Gabriel Jesus and Douglas Costa could be back on after emerging reports suggests previous interest in Costa from City.

Alex Farrell

AC Milan hold meeting with Man City star's entourage over potential summer move

AC Milan are the latest to target David Silva with a meeting having already been held over a summer transfer.

richarddugdale

Man City defender's England career 'dead in the water' after breaking quarantine rules

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker's England career is all but over as manager Gareth Southgate has been 'left seething' after he broke quarantine rules.

DanielBower

Man City defender not deemed a 'priority target' by Inter Milan

Joao Cancelo has not been deemed a 'priority target' for Inter Milan this summer according to reports.

Harry Winters

Man City 'withdraw' from signing Inter star - Pep Guardiola 'torpedoed' idea

Manchester City have reportedly 'withdrawn' from the idea of signing Inter star Lautaro Martinez after Pep Guardiola 'torpedoed' the idea.

Danny Lardner

Serie A midfielder 'close' to both Man City and Real Madrid - talks between camps already underway

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has already had talks with both Manchester City and Real Madrid over a potential transfer.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola and senior Man City officials take pay cuts amid coronavirus crisis

Pep Guardiola and several senior figures at Manchester City have taken pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Freddie Pye

"He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you" - Wan Bissaka names Man City winger as his toughest opponent

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named Raheem Sterling as the toughest opponent he's faced.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'moving concretely' for Lyon star - Juventus also interested

Manchester City have been 'moving more concretely' for Lyon star Houssem Aouar in recent weeks.

Danny Lardner