Man City star considers retirement at the end of this season

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been linked with moves all over the world once his contract expires at the end of this season; with David Beckham's Inter Miami still the supposed likely option. According to Sam Lee of the Athletic however, it could mean the end of Silva's career.

The season has been suspended indefinitely; and on Tuesday, FIFA announced that all contracts expiring at the end of this season will continue until the season has been seen through to completion. Unless we hear otherwise, this means we'll see Silva put on a sky blue shirt again.

(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

While there are more important things to worry about right now, many fans will have lingering thoughts in the back of their minds that we may have seen the last of David Silva at Manchester City. And as recent as March, the Spaniard has considered retirement.

City's captain still has plenty left in the tank and has attracted the attention of clubs from Milan to Japan. But with a move back to his home in Gran Canaria upon the suspension of the Premier League, perhaps Silva has had a chance to re-evaluate his priorities in life.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

It would be a shame to see one of the greatest players in Manchester City's history to end his career slightly earlier than anticipated. Wherever he went, I'm sure fans would have continued to follow him, cheer him on, and wish him all the success he's earned.

As it stands, his last game for City was the FA Cup fifth round win at Sheffield Wednesday, with City's final game of the season due to be Norwich at home, and perhaps the last of David Silva's playing career.

