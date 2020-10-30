SI.com
Man City star could be back 'earlier than expected' - possible boost for Liverpool clash

Freddie Pye

Manchester City could receive a major injury boost when they host Liverpool on November 8th, with Sergio Aguero in line for a return for that game from the hamstring problem sustained at West Ham, according to the latest reports.

The Argentine forward has been struggling for fitness this season, and has not played much football at all since his serious knee problem sustained shortly after the restart of football in June. Aguero was withdrawn at half-time at the London Stadium and replaced by Phil Foden, with the former struggling with a hamstring strain. Pep Guardiola provided a brief diagnosis in the days that followed, claiming that the most serious outcome would see the player ruled out for a month.

According to several reports on Friday morning, the first of which comes from journalist Lucas Scagliola, Sergio Agüero could return from injury against Liverpool if 'nothing unforeseen' happens.

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-man-city (4)

Additional reporting from journalist Jose Alvarez stated that there is 'optimism' about Sergio Agüero's injury, and that he is expected to be fit in two weeks (at most) - which is earlier than expected. A final claim from Alvarez stated that Aguero's feelings are good in regards to his recover.

Manchester City will remain without a natural striker for their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, with Gabriel Jesus still a few days away from returning to full fitness after the injury he sustained at Wolves in the opening game. However, the attacking prowess showcased by Ferran Torres in the central striker position on Tuesday night will certainly give fans some hope, as well as the possible inclusion of Liam Delap in the match day squad.

olympique-de-marseille-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league-4

