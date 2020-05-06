City Xtra
Man City star eager to do “anything” to help with #PlayersTogether campaign

Hamish MacRae

John Stones has been emphasising his gratitude and respect for NHS frontline workers, as well as explaining his reasoning behind supporting the Premier League #PlayersTogether campaign, in conversation with Manchester City.

The Englishman, speaking regarding the workers who are treating patients with the Coronavirus, said: "I have a big admiration for people putting their lives on the line - helping other people when they have their own families and kids at home. Some might say it's only a job, but it's more than a job.”

Image placeholder title
(IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The central defender, who has made 20 appearances in all competitions for City this season, went on to say: "If we can help out to make that easier or help patients or families that have people suffering - anything we can do to make it easier for them is something that we more than want to do and continue to do. This is going to go on for some time.

Stones, a part of the England’s men’s squad who have pledged to donate a portion of match fees earned since September 2018 to NHS charities, said:

“For the people that have lost family members, friends, or NHS workers that have worked and done an incredible job - there has to be support. If that can't be from one source, then us as players felt strongly that we want to support in some way."

-----

Comments

