Man City Star Ederson Heaps Praise on 'Legend' Joe Hart

Ederson has expressed his admiration for former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in a recent interview.

The 28-year-old, who recently extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2027, has kept two clean sheets in three league outings so far this season.

The Brazil international picked up the Premier League Golden Glove award for the the second successive campaign at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, after registering 19 shutouts in the league last term.

During the first international break of the season, the Benfica academy graduate has lauded ex-City star Joe Hart, who helped the Sky Blues win two Premier League titles among other domestic silverware during a 12-year spell in the east side of Manchester.

In a new interview, Ederson spoke about the former England international, who holds the record for the most number of Premier League Golden Glove awards (4), alongside former Chelsea man Petr Čech.

He said, as quoted by City's official website: "Joe (Hart) is an exceptional goalkeeper. The years he was here, that's why he is a City legend and a guy I really admire as a goalkeeper."

Hart, who joined City from Shrewsbury in 2016, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to have played in the English top-flight in the modern era.

After loan spells at Torino and West Ham, the 34-year-old completed a permanent move to Burnley in the summer of 2018.

Following a two-year spell at Turf Moor during which he amassed 24 outings across all competitions, the former Tranmere Rovers man joined Tottenham on a free transfer.

However, in a hope to revitalise his career, Hart sealed a move to Scottish side Celtic in the summer, where he has recorded seven clean sheets in eight appearances so far.

