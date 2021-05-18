Man City Star Ederson Wins Premier League Golden Glove Award, Following Kelechi Iheanacho Strike vs Chelsea

Ederson, who has played 190 times since joining the club for £35 million in the summer of 2017, became the first Manchester City goalkeeper since Joe Hart to win the Premier League’s Golden Glove award last season.

The 27 year-old has now retained his award for the most clean-sheets, with the Brazilian having kept 18 clean-sheets in Manchester City’s 37 League matches so far this season - enough to secure the award for a second season on the bounce.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s 76th minute goal for Leicester City on Tuesday night meant that the former Manchester City striker confirmed Ederson’s latest accolade, as Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy can now only achieve a total of 17 clean sheets.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

Manchester City’s defence has been integral to the Blues' latest title success and with 18 clean-sheets this season, Ederson - who has also registered an assist - has been a vital part of the back-line.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has already bettered his clean-sheet total of 16 from last season to secure this years award, and in the process has made 63 saves, had 1,198 touches of the ball, and played over 900 passes.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

In winning the award, Ederson has become the first goalkeeper to win back-to-back Golden Glove awards since Joe Hart between 2010 and 2013.

The Manchester City goalkeeper, who Pep Guardiola has confirmed will start against Everton on Sunday, will be presented with the Premier League Coca-Cola Golden Glove Award at the weekend.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra