Man City star edges towards new five-year contract with the club - potential to retire at Premier League side

Manchester City are making strong progress with Kevin De Bruyne over signing a five-year contract, as per the latest reports from England.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, the Belgian midfielder is keen on signing a two-year extension, and is expected to put pen to paper on a deal worth beyond £300,000 per week in basic wages, with room for additional bonuses.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Etihad club had first planned talks with De Bruyne towards the end of last season, however those talks were pushed back due to the temporary postponement of Premier League action due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

It is reported, as per the Mail, that Kevin De Bruyne and the lawyers representing the Manchester City midfielder have been in discussions with the club’s hierarchy over the past few weeks; thus the latest advancement in reports concerning the player's future at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgium star has been the creative force in the Manchester City midfield since he signed for the club in 2015 from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. Since his arrival, the 29 year-old has scored 58 goals and registered a staggering 90 assists for the club. The new deal would keep De Bruyne at the club until 2025, and could see the player ultimately retire in the North-West, however some have suggested that a move to the United States in the late stages of his career could interest the midfielder.

