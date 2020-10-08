SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City star edges towards new five-year contract with the club - potential to retire at Premier League side

Adam Booker

Manchester City are making strong progress with Kevin De Bruyne over signing a five-year contract, as per the latest reports from England.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, the Belgian midfielder is keen on signing a two-year extension, and is expected to put pen to paper on a deal worth beyond £300,000 per week in basic wages, with room for additional bonuses.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Etihad club had first planned talks with De Bruyne towards the end of last season, however those talks were pushed back due to the temporary postponement of Premier League action due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

It is reported, as per the Mail, that Kevin De Bruyne and the lawyers representing the Manchester City midfielder have been in discussions with the club’s hierarchy over the past few weeks; thus the latest advancement in reports concerning the player's future at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City v Burton Albion - Carabao Cup Semi Final: First Leg

The Belgium star has been the creative force in the Manchester City midfield since he signed for the club in 2015 from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. Since his arrival, the 29 year-old has scored 58 goals and registered a staggering 90 assists for the club. The new deal would keep De Bruyne at the club until 2025, and could see the player ultimately retire in the North-West, however some have suggested that a move to the United States in the late stages of his career could interest the midfielder.

-----

You can follow us for live Manchester City updates here: @City_Xtra 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has City's transfer window been good? Part I - A Week in the City

Joe Butterfield looks back at 72 days of negotiations, signatures and, for some, disappointment, as Manchester City looked to strengthen their side ahead of a campaign that would see them up against the usual foes in England and Europe's premier competitions.

Joe Butterfield

Manchester City scouted young Norwegian star - plan revealed for forward prior to Serie A switch

Speaking on the ‘Here We Go’ podcast, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City were scouting and showed interest in winger Jens Petter Hauge (20), prior to his move to AC Milan this summer.

Adam Booker

Man City, Liverpool and Man United interested in Bundesliga centre-back who has a €40 million release clause

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have been named as the 'interested clubs' of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has a €40 million release clause.

harryasiddall

“Look how he has progressed. It’s certainly something I’m looking at." - England debutant hails Man City's star as an inspiration

Raheem Sterling has been on a very public goal scoring tirade during most of his time under Pep Guardiola, scoring 55 league goals in the past three seasons. And England debutant Harvey Barnes has certainly took note of his qualities.

Adam Booker

"I don’t really have conversations with City or Guardiola." - Former player discusses a possible move back to the club

Former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz was quizzed on if a potential move back to the club is on the cards in the future.

harryasiddall

Man City and PSG interested in former Arsenal midfielder valued at €50M

Man City and PSG were interested in AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer (22), but both clubs decided against meeting the player's €50M release clause.

markgough96

Man City defender 'did not understand' club's refusal to sell him on deadline day to Barcelona

Man City's wantaway defender Eric Garcia is said to be unhappy with the club's decision to not sell him to FC Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Adam Booker

by

azamul

Are we the farmers? - A closer look at Manchester City's upcoming Champions League opponents

Following the Champions League group draw on Thursday afternoon and the release of the fixtures, we take a brief and light-hearted look at Manchester City's upcoming opponents in this year's competition.

markgough96

Man City handed major injury boost ahead of hectic October schedule

Manchester City have been handed a huge injury boost heading into the international break, with striker Sergio Aguero returning to training.

Jack Walker

Breaking: Barcelona and Man City 'end' negotiations for defender

Barcelona and Manchester City have ended negotiations for young defender Eric Garcia, with the Catalan side not willing to meet City's valuation.

harryasiddall