Man City star highest rated Premier League player in new Fifa 21 game

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been awarded a 91 rated card in the new Fifa Ultimate Team game-mode - the highest in the Premier League.

The newest edition, Fifa 21, have released their ratings for it's ultimate team game-mode ahead of it's release on October 6th.

It features a host of City players, but most importantly, Kevin De Bruyne - who is the joint third highest rated player in the game. Various players have received upgrades and downgrades based on performances from last season.

Here's a selection of Manchester City's ratings, including a few that caused quite a stir on social media:

As you can see, Benjamin Mendy has seen the biggest downgrade of all the City players. Whilst Kyle Walker has seen his rating increase from 84 to 85 after a stellar campaign.

