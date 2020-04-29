"If we have another conversation about another contract in the future, I would be happy...” - Man City star hints at new deal

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has hinted he maybe looking to stay beyond his current one-year contract extension.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Brazilian international spoke about how much he is missing football along with whether he could be extending his stay at City.

“I just want to get back to work and play again. I extended my contract a couple of months ago and I am so happy, but after that, we'll see. If we have another conversation about another contract in the future, I would be happy.

But if not, I would be happy as well - I know what I have done for this club and what this club has done for me, how they have helped me. This time has been a pleasure for me. Manchester City will always be in my heart. That's for sure."

Fernandinho has proven to be one of the best signings in the club's history. Signing for £34m from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups during his time with City.

Despite his age being a concern, and the arrival of Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri last summer, the 34-year-old did sign a one-year contract extension at the start of 2020.

