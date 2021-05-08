Man City Star Identifies Vital Turning Point During Current Season, Citing Fernandinho as a Major Part of Club's Success

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has cited a speech from midfield general and club captain Fernandinho as the key turning point of the season for the squad, following an embarrassing start to the campaign from the viewpoint of many players.

As is now widely reported, Fernandinho gave a speech to the Manchester City squad, following their lacklustre performance in the Manchester Derby, which ended 0-0.

That speech appears to be the catalyst for Manchester City’s now unrelenting form, which has put them within three points of a third Premier League title in just four seasons, and a debut Champions League final appearance scheduled for the end of the month.

Ederson told the Manchester City website, "It was good. The team needed that chat. Everybody talked and Fernandinho, as captain, leader, was very important and for the evolution of the team this season. It was a good gesture, and it helped us a lot to grow up as a team.”

That turning point pulled the team closer together, and spurred the fantastic run that launched Manchester City up the Premier League table, claimed the Brazilian international goalkeeper.

"We got together even more, worked harder, gave the best of us both in training sessions and at the games. That paid off. The team must be proud for the performances and for everything we have won this season.”

Not only was Fernandinho’s leadership key in turning Manchester City’s season around, according to Ederson, but the Manchester City stopper also acknowledged the fantastic impact that centre-back Ruben Dias has had on the team.

The Portuguese defender joined the club for an initial fee in excess of £65 million in the last summer transfer window from Benfica, with Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction.

Ederson said of his defensive teammate, "The team is better defensively this season, more consistent. Ruben Dias had a big impact on the team/club, but also the rest in the defensive line experienced huge growth. Our defensive improvement was a key factor for success this season.”

