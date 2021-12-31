Man City Star Joao Cancelo Available for Arsenal Clash on New Year's Day Following Assault and Robbery At Residence

Joao Cancelo has travelled to London with the Manchester City squad and is available to face Arsenal on Saturday, according to a new report, less than 24 hours after the Portugal international was assaulted and robbed at his residence by four people.

The 27-year-old has been in sensational form for the reigning top-flight champions since the start of the season, helping them open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea dropping crucial points in recent weeks.

Cancelo was missing from first-team training footage released by Manchester City on Thursday afternoon, a day after he played 90 minutes in his side's 1-0 victory over Brentford - their 10th consecutive win in the Premier League.

The former Juventus man revealed in an Instagram story on Thursday that he had been assaulted and robbed by four burglars at his home in Manchester, leaving him with a series of facial injuries ahead of Manchester City's trip to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

It was reported that the Premier League champions would decide on Friday morning whether the full-back will travel with the squad for the game at the Emirates Stadium, with Cancelo reportedly assessed physically and mentally in the 24 hours following the incident.

Members of Manchester City's staff were with Cancelo and his family on Thursday evening to support the Portuguese, with the unfortunate event leaving doubts over his availability against Arsenal at the weekend.

According to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Cancelo has travelled with the rest of the Manchester City squad to London on Friday - making him available for selection against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

However, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese will be named in the starting XI by Guardiola less than 48 hours after a truly horrific incident for the Manchester City playmaker and his family.

With Kyle Walker back in training after missing the past few games through illness and personal reasons, Guardiola could very well give Cancelo a spot on the bench on Saturday, whilst any of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake or Aymeric Laporte can operate at left-back.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra