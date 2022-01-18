Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Names His Most Memorable Moments of 2021

Kevin De Bruyne discussed his most memorable memories from another successful calendar year for Manchester City in 2021.

There is a strong case to make for Kevin De Bruyne being the face of Manchester City’s unprecedented dominance under Pep Guardiola.

The Belgian has emerged as arguably the best midfielder in the world during his time under the Catalan coach, raising the bar for his counterparts with his spellbinding displays, season upon season.

De Bruyne was recently reflecting on the most memorable moments from a trophy-laden 2021 in the latest edition of the Manchester City magazine.

“First of all, winning the Premier League again, in the circumstances that that happened; really, really tough”, he started by saying.

The magisterial midfielder also continued to express his appreciation from a personal point of view.

“And in one way, overcoming these injuries: the head injury with my face, but coming back so quickly to help the team.

He continued, "Even after the second one at the Euros, coming back in the way that I came back makes me proud and lets me show that I’m always at the level I need to be and that’s all I can hope for."

Last season, the Belgian international played a key role in Manchester City’s fifth Premier League title triumph, the club’s fourth consecutive Carabao Cup win, and produced magical moments in the run to the club's first-ever Champions League final.

Despite a string of injuries faced in the previous calendar year, the midfield maestro has proved his quality in key moments, winning the Man of the Match award in three Champions League knockout games.

With his cinematic late winner against Chelsea on the weekend, Kevin De Bruyne reminded the world once again why there are not many better than him at his craft on the planet.

