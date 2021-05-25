Man City Star Left 'Not Happy' By Club's Handling of Recent Events - Player Unhappy About Pending Departure

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola bid an emotional farewell to Sergio Aguero amidst the Premier League title celebrations on Sunday night, but reportedly, there's a lot more to the story.

Sergio Aguero donned the Manchester City jersey for the final time in the Premier League, as the Champions picked up a dominant 5-0 victory over Everton in the last gameweek of the campaign.

The latest reports now claim that the Argentine is "not happy" about the manner in which the club handled his exit.

According to Sam Lee's latest piece in The Athletic, sources close to Sergio Aguero have revealed that Pep Guardiola himself decided against offering a new contract to the striker.

Thus, Sergio Aguero is seemingly unhappy about leaving Manchester City in the summer.

Indeed, it was his decision to play in the second-half of the match against the Toffees on the final day of the Premier League season. The legendary Manchester City forward made the call after he was deemed unfit to play for the entire 90 minutes.

That said, there were instances in the last few weeks when Sergio Aguero didn't play despite being medically cleared.

However, both the manager and the player were 'fine' with him missing the games. The report further implies that Pep Guardiola's emotional response could be the result of the difficult decision that he had to take.

In his final appearance for Manchester City, Sergio Aguero bagged a brace and set a new record for scoring the most goals (184) for a single Premier League club.

As per the latest transfer rumours, Sergio Aguero is now headed to FC Barcelona, and the two parties will reportedly confirm the signing after the Champions League final.

