Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Star Left 'Not Happy' By Club's Handling of Recent Events - Player Unhappy About Pending Departure

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola bid an emotional farewell to Sergio Aguero amidst the Premier League title celebrations on Sunday night, but reportedly, there's a lot more to the story.
Author:
Publish date:

Sergio Aguero donned the Manchester City jersey for the final time in the Premier League, as the Champions picked up a dominant 5-0 victory over Everton in the last gameweek of the campaign. 

The latest reports now claim that the Argentine is "not happy" about the manner in which the club handled his exit.

According to Sam Lee's latest piece in The Athletic, sources close to Sergio Aguero have revealed that Pep Guardiola himself decided against offering a new contract to the striker. 

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

Thus, Sergio Aguero is seemingly unhappy about leaving Manchester City in the summer.

Indeed, it was his decision to play in the second-half of the match against the Toffees on the final day of the Premier League season. The legendary Manchester City forward made the call after he was deemed unfit to play for the entire 90 minutes. 

That said, there were instances in the last few weeks when Sergio Aguero didn't play despite being medically cleared.

However, both the manager and the player were 'fine' with him missing the games. The report further implies that Pep Guardiola's emotional response could be the result of the difficult decision that he had to take. 

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

In his final appearance for Manchester City, Sergio Aguero bagged a brace and set a new record for scoring the most goals (184) for a single Premier League club.

As per the latest transfer rumours, Sergio Aguero is now headed to FC Barcelona, and the two parties will reportedly confirm the signing after the Champions League final. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33364434
News

Man City Forward to Complete Transfer to Premier League Club on July 1st - Fee Revealed

sipa_33492646
News

Man City Star Left 'Not Happy' By Club's Handling of Recent Events - Player Unhappy About Pending Departure

sipa_33273729
News

What Kits Man City and Chelsea Will Be Wearing in the Champions League Final Confirmed

48548121
News

Man City Coach in 'Advanced Talks' Over Italy Switch

8592628
News

Barcelona Legend Reveals 'Regret' at NOT Joining Man City in 2017

1002169408
News

What Pep Guardiola is Aware of About Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Side Ahead of Champions League Final

1002769544
News

Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Importance of Fans at Champions League Final vs Chelsea

sipa_33439835
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola's View of Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish Revealed - Transfer Landscape Change Amid Recent Revelation