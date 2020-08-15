SI.com
City Xtra
Man City star likened to Philipp Lahm by Pep Guardiola - with a strong bond between the pair revealed

Jack Walker

Manchester City reportedly 'scoffed' at the notion earlier this week that 'clear the air talks' had been held surrounding Kyle Walker's future, according to Jack Gaughan.

Pep Guardiola and Walker have an unusually strong bond and Walker expects to outlast his current Manchester City contract that still has four years remaining. 

According to reports, Kyle Walker was one of the first within the City squad to contact Guardiola after the tragic news of his mother's death. The City manager admires his fullback greatly, both on and off the field. Pep Guardiola has noticed similarities between Walker and Philipp Lahm - who Guardiola described as "the most intelligent player I have worked with" while boss of Bayern Munich. 

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The comparison has come to fruition because of the way Walker strategically thinks about the game, with his high footballing intellect leading Manchester City staff to believe that he can stay at this level for another 'six or seven' seasons, despite his game relying heavily on pace.

Walker has been one of City's most consistent performers this season, being the only consistently reliable performer in a shaky 'Laporteless' defence. Kevin De Bruyne has obviously been Manchester City's player of the year, but most would place Kyle Walker in the top five.

The Englishman received great praise for his performance against Real Madrid last week, with many calling for him to be recalled to the national side.

