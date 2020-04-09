City Xtra
Man City star makes generous donation of 400 food packages to hometown neighbourhood

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has made a generous donation of 400 food packages to his hometown neighbourhood of Jardim Peri in Sao Paulo, report Globo Esporte as relayed via Actu Foot.

Jesus (23), was born in Sao Paulo and, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic that has effectively shut down the economies of many countries, the Brazilian has helped to ease the crisis in his hometown via a donation of food packages. 

Globo Esporte's report includes pictures from his hometown where the food packages have been received and will already be available for distribution to those most in need. 

Jesus's donation follows the calls in the media for Premier League stars to use their own wealth to help mitigate against the fallout from the pandemic.

The charitable action reinforces the perception that Jesus has gathered in his time in England as a decent and humble figure. 

