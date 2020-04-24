Man City star makes heartwarming donation to the less fortunate in home country

Gabriel Jesus has generously donated three tonnes of food to the residents of favelas in Brazil, as reported by Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness.

Brazilian singer Belo hosted a live show on YouTube and the donation was announced there. Gabriel Jesus made a call to Belo and requested one of his songs, ‘Intriga da Osposiçåo’ before announcing that he would be making a substantial donation and hanging around to sing a little bit of his song request.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Jesus has offered aid during the COVID-19 pandemic; two weeks ago he donated 400 food baskets to Jardim Peri, his hometown.

Furthermore, the Brazilian FA announced they would be using $5 million (around £740,00) to help people in need. Half of this sum was put together by Brazilian national team members, with Gabriel Jesus among those who contributed and the funding is expected to aid roughly 32,000 families across the country.

-----

