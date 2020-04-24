City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star makes heartwarming donation to the less fortunate in home country

DanielBower

Gabriel Jesus has generously donated three tonnes of food to the residents of favelas in Brazil, as reported by Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness.

Brazilian singer Belo hosted a live show on YouTube and the donation was announced there. Gabriel Jesus made a call to Belo and requested one of his songs, ‘Intriga da Osposiçåo’ before announcing that he would be making a substantial donation and hanging around to sing a little bit of his song request.

Image placeholder title
 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Jesus has offered aid during the COVID-19 pandemic; two weeks ago he donated 400 food baskets to Jardim Peri, his hometown.

Furthermore, the Brazilian FA announced they would be using $5 million (around £740,00) to help people in need. Half of this sum was put together by Brazilian national team members, with Gabriel Jesus among those who contributed and the funding is expected to aid roughly 32,000 families across the country.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City remain interested in Serie A midfielder - €80 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are still interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, however chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has set a high price tag for the Spaniard.

Matt Astbury

Man City midfielder does not 'rule out' the option of joining former club - No official offer made

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is not ruling out a move back to Valencia this summer, upon expiration of his contract.

Matt Astbury

"My goal is to become an outstanding player in the first team." - Man City's newest signing on his ambitions for the future

Manchester City's newest signing has opened up on his move to Manchester and his ambitions for the future.

Danny Lardner

Man City join Premier League rival in showing 'keen' interest in Borussia Dortmund U17 defender

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are 'keen' on Borussia Dortmund defender and Germany U16 captain, Nnamdi Collins, according to BILD.

Danny Lardner

Leroy Sane remains 'keen' on Bayern Munich transfer - 80% chance transfer will happen

The Leroy Sane transfer saga continues with Bayern Munich the only feasible destination, should the German decide to leave Manchester City in the Summer, according to Bleacher Report.

Matt Astbury

Man City looking 'very closely' at three centre-back targets - club 'really like' the idea of two new signings

Manchester City are looking to sign two central defenders this summer, with three names already in mind, according to Bleacher Report.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'on the trail' of Juventus winger - PSG and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City have joined European giants PSG and Bayern Munich 'on the trail' of Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports.

Danny Lardner

"I've already had a conversation with Guardiola..." - teenage Brazilian right-back opens up on his welcome to Manchester City

Manchester City's latest youth recruit, Yan Couto, has opened up on the welcome he received when visiting the city earlier on this year, including a direct conversation with Pep Guardiola.

Freddie Pye

Man City expected to make 'new attempt' for Serie A star in the summer

Manchester City are set to make a 'new attempt' for Milan Skriniar in the summer, according to the latest update from Calciomercato.

Danny Lardner

"You can feel the love and respect" - Veteran midfielder opens up on life at Manchester City

Fernandinho has opened up about his appreciation for Manchester City, the community itself, and his contentment in working under Pep Guardiola.

Danny Lardner