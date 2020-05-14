Man City star makes heartwarming gesture to residents of his childhood town

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has made a heartwarming gesture to residents of his childhood town in Jamaica, in a report by the Daily Mail.

The England international has sent care packages to his hometown of Maverley in Jamaica amidst the tough situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the local Jamaican paper the Daily Observer, residents were seen accepting these packages sent by Sterling.

Alongside the packages, Sterling has sent a short message encouraging residents to stay safe and stay indoors to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The winger is the latest in a long line of players to make generous donations to different causes surrounding the disease.

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

