Man City Star Midfielder Set To Sign New Contract 'In The Next Few Days'

Manchester City captain Fernandinho is expected to sign a new one year deal with the club, claims Najda Mauad for Globo Esporte.

The deal will keep him at the club through the length of the 2021/22 season, and will guarantee the captain will finish his Manchester City career with nine years under his belt.

The Brazilian has evaded father time so far, remaining a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad through the age of 36 - and while he does not play 38 games a season like he did previously at the club, the midfield general continues to play a key role in the first team squad.

Globo Esporte write that contract discussions between Manchester City and Fernandinho have 'advanced in recent weeks' and that now 'everything indicates' that an official announcement of the 12-month extension will coming in 'the next few days'.

Towards the end of the 2020/21 season, manager Pep Guardiola tended to favour Fernandinho over the younger Rodri in some of the key matches - including a Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rumours have circulated that the club will be looking to bring in a long term replacement with Fernandinho being the oldest player in the squad.

Sassuolo’s impressive youngster Manuel Locatelli has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad, however no official talks have begun between the two clubs.

