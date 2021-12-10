Man City Star 'Much Happier' in Manchester Amidst Exit Talk - Key Conversation With Pep Guardiola Revealed

Bernardo Silva is reportedly 'much happier' in Manchester, amidst talk he was set to leave the club in the summer.

The Portuguese international has just picked up his third consecutive Etihad Player of the Month award.

Winning the accolade for September, October, and November, no other Manchester City player has ever achieved this feat - a statistic that summarises the red-hot form Bernardo Silva is currently in.

His seven Premier League goals so far this season are just the bare facts, Silva's tireless off-the-ball work rate is the reason he's received such high plaudits - especially considering his desire to leave in the summer.

Pep Guardiola announced in a pre-season press conference that Silva - alongside four others - wanted to leave Manchester City for their own separate reasons.

If reports are to be believed, the 27-year-old was struggling with the Manchester lifestyle and wanted a move to a warmer climate, closer to his family.

However, according to a bumper report by Sam Lee at the Athletic, Silva is now understood to be 'much happier' with life in Manchester in general and that is said to have helped his on-the-field performances.

The report also adds that Silva had sought a move to Spain in summer, as he had done a year before, but again, that move did not happen.

Upon realising this, he sat down with manager Pep Guardiola, who gave him a hug and told him how important he is to the club.

As mentioned previously, his performances have benefitted from this, and he's now one of the most important members of City's starting XI.

