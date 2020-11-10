Man City star named as second best footballer in the world - ranked above Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named as the second-best footballer in the world by Goal – surpassing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar to the second spot.

The Belgian born player has proven himself to be a must-starter in Pep Guardiola’s City team, and after winning the Premier League Player of the Season award last year, it is not hard to understand why.

De Bruyne matched Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record last season, setting up players for goals some 20 times over the course of the campaign.

The Belgian playmaker has racked up an immense 69 assists and 37 goals so far during his Premier League career in just 161 appearances. With the international fixtures coming up over the next two weeks, you would not be surprised to see him contribute some more for the Belgium Red Devils.

Newly signed Manchester City Women midfielder Sam Mewis said in an interview to Sky Sports on Tuesday: "I have seen him around a couple of times, but not properly met him, I am a huge fan, who isn't? He is an incredible player and I would try to model my play on him anytime."

