SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City star named as second best footballer in the world - ranked above Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named as the second-best footballer in the world by Goal – surpassing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar to the second spot.

The Belgian born player has proven himself to be a must-starter in Pep Guardiola’s City team, and after winning the Premier League Player of the Season award last year, it is not hard to understand why.

england-v-belgium-uefa-nations-league-4

De Bruyne matched Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record last season, setting up players for goals some 20 times over the course of the campaign.

The Belgian playmaker has racked up an immense 69 assists and 37 goals so far during his Premier League career in just 161 appearances. With the international fixtures coming up over the next two weeks, you would not be surprised to see him contribute some more for the Belgium Red Devils.

chelsea-fc-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)

Newly signed Manchester City Women midfielder Sam Mewis said in an interview to Sky Sports on Tuesday: "I have seen him around a couple of times, but not properly met him, I am a huge fan, who isn't? He is an incredible player and I would try to model my play on him anytime."

-----

Follow us for more live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Man City receive major injury boost as player returns to training

Manchester City have received a major defensive injury boost, while a large portion of their stars jet off for international duty, with Benjamin Mendy confirming on Instagram that he has returned to training for the side.

City Xtra

Man City and Liverpool 'renew interest' in Crystal Palace forward - Bayern Munich have 'monitored' player

The Mail have reported that Manchester City and Liverpool have both 'renewed their interest' in Crystal Palace and England youth forward, Zion Atta.

Adam Booker

Juventus are 'really interested' in Man City midfielder - uncertainty about 'persuading' player

According to the latest claims from Italy, Juventus are 'really interested' in Manchester City's poster boy of their academy to date - Phil Foden. Yes, you really did read that right.

Freddie Pye

Which Man City players have been selected for international duty?

So there goes another portion of club football and it's time to turn our attentions to a two-week period of international football, and for Manchester City fans, there's certainly plenty to keep your eyes on.

Freddie Pye

"It is not a good result!" - Man City star reflects on Sunday's draw against Liverpool

A stunning equaliser from Gabriel Jesus helped Manchester City avoid defeat in their crucial Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

HANKU

Barcelona plot ambitious January bid for Man City player - expectation that it will be turned down

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has informed Barcelona of his 'total predisposition' to rejoin the club either in January or next summer, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Harry Winters

by

Lola-Visser

Phil Foden to see wages triple as part of an improved contract

Claims from two separate reports have suggested that Manchester City sensation Phil Foden is in line to agree to a new contract at the club early next year.

Harry Winters

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mahrez in the mud? Our penalty curse returns? Jesus the saviour. Here are five things we learned after Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining encounter to share the points on Sunday afternoon.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola singles out two Man City stars for praise after draw against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola singled out two key Manchester City stars during his post-match media duties on Sunday night, following their performances in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola makes bold demand after Man City draw against Liverpool

Manchester City’s Premier League clash Liverpool ended in a 1-1- draw at the Etihad Stadium, but Pep Guardiola remained agitated long after the final whistle.

Shruti Sadbhav