Man City Star Named On Players List For Shirt Personalisation on Chelsea's Official Online Store

As you begin to scroll down on Chelsea's official online store, you'll notice one particular name that stands out among the rest. Why? Because it's a Manchester City defender listed among the options for player name personalisation.

As you begin to scroll down on Chelsea's official online store, you'll notice one particular name that stands out among the rest.

Why?

Because there appears to be a Manchester City defender listed among the options for player name personalisation.

Fans have been quick to notice that towards the bottom of the 'players' list when you browse for your brand new Chelsea kit, Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is among the options.

That's not the only mistake, with Manchester United Women's Lauren James - the brother of Reece - named as an option for fans to place on the back of their Chelsea kits.

This is almost certainly an innocent error on behalf of those managing the official Chelsea online store, as when you look to purchase your brand new Benjamin Mendy Chelsea kit, it takes you to the options for their goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy.

Nevertheless, plenty of Manchester City fans on social media have been keen to react to the mishap by reading it as a major transfer hint, or seemingly anything along the lines of the Frenchman becoming a Chelsea player.

Here's how a few fans reacted on Twitter:

Manchester City and Chelsea of course face off against one another one more time this season, in the UEFA Champions League final - which has now been moved to the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It could be another opportunity for Benjamin Mendy to face off against Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal, although Manchester City fans will be hoping that certainly isn't the case given what happened the last time both men started on the same football pitch.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra