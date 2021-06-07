Sports Illustrated home
Man City Star Named World's Most Valuable Player Ahead of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar

Phil Foden has been named the most valuable player in the world, according to the latest figures by the CIES Football Observatory.
Author:
Publish date:

The algorithm is calculated by taking every player from Europe's top five leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - and giving an estimate as to what price it would take for the club to part ways with the particular player. 

According to the latest data, it would take a massive €190.2 million for Manchester City to sell Phil Foden - making him the most valuable player in world football, ahead of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood who is valued at €178 million.

His valuation also puts him ahead of some of football's most notable stars, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

His performances, particularly this season, have showcased exactly why this is the case.

At just 21 years-old, the young midfielder has bossed the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knock-out round, while he was also instrumental in Manchester City's league success..

In the Premier League, 28 appearances brought the youngster nine goals and five assists.

While the statistics in question may not be flashy, his all-round play has meant he was voted both Premier League and PFA Young Player of the Season for the 2020/2021 campaign. 

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

Now about to partake in his first major tournament with country, Phil Foden is expected to have a starring role as England look to win their first major piece of silverware since 1966.

You can view CIES' full ranking here.

