Man City Star Names Dog After Energy Drink

The name of Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden’s pet dog has been revealed, much to the delight of many supporters of the club.

Phil Foden made his first appearance for Manchester City in a 2017 Champions League group stage match against Feyenoord. Since that day, the midfielder has gradually established himself as a key player for the Sky Blues.

A lifelong fan of the club and a product of Manchester City’s academy, Foden scored his first goal for the club the following year to round off a resounding 3-0 win in a League Cup tie away to Oxford United.

One of Foden’s most memorable performances for Manchester City came in the 2020 Carabao Cup final, where the 21-year-old assisted Sergio Agüero’s opener and was deservedly named the Man of The Match.

It has now come to light that the name of the competition also has another special meaning for the player.

As reported by Sam Lee of The Athletic, Foden has a pet French Bulldog named “Carabao”, of course, named after the competition that he has won on four occasions.

The source notes that the Manchester City star bought the dog “the day after” he starred in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the 2020 League Cup Final and having just won the trophy for the third successive year, he opted to name his dog after the popular competition.

Scoring his first goal in that competition, it's understandable that the competition is particularly meaningful to the England star - which has likely led to Foden naming his pet after the tournament's sponsor.

The Carabao Cup has lately developed somewhat of a cult-like following amongst Blues supporters owing to the club’s domination of the competition in recent years, and Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly be keen to add another one to his collection this season.

Manchester City have emerged victorious in five of the previous six editions of the League Cup and, following on from the 6-1 demolition of Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, the Sky Blues are once again targeting silverware.

