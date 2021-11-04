Man City Star Nominated for Player of the Month Awards for October

Phil Foden has been named amongst the nominees for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month and PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month awards for October.

The 21-year-old has been in a rich vein of form after recovering from a foot injury sustained on international duty in the summer that kept him out of action for the first few weeks of the season.

Foden scored the opener in City's 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League, netting his fifth goal of the season.

The Stockport-born star produced eye-catching performances in City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, 5-1 win against Brugge and 4-1 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium in October.

City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that the England international can flourish while operating in a variety of positions, which has been one of his key strengths since he emerged through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

His displays last month have seen him get nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month and PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month awards for October.

The full list of nominees for October's PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month is as follows:

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

You can vote for Phil to win the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month for October here.

The complete list of nominees for October's Premier League Player of the Month award is as follows:

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Maxwell Cornet (Burnley)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Tino Livramento (Southampton)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

You can vote for Phil to win the Premier League Player of the Month award for October here.

