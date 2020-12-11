NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City star 'not received any calls' regarding new contract

Manchester City star Sergio Agüero has 'not received any calls' regarding a new contract at the club.
Manchester City star Sergio Agüero has 'not received any calls' regarding a new contract at the club, according to Jose Alvarez at ElChiringuito

The Argentine is currently in his final year of his contract and so far has been very muted on what's next. The club's stance has always been that the ball is firmly in Agüero's court if he feels he can continue at the top level.

The club's top scorer of all time has struggled in the past two seasons with a recurring knee injury, but with a goal on his return in midweek, Pep Guardiola is hoping to ease the striker into his best form.

With Agüero and his representatives so far not receiving any contact from the club, it could be assumed they are waiting to see how his fitness progresses as the hectic season goes on.

Ultimately, Sergio Agüero will not be forced out of Manchester City - but his own personal fitness could weigh massively into any decision taken.

