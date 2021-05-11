Man City Star 'On The Verge' of Transfer Last Summer - Plans Halted By Fellow Teammate

Out of form, out of favour; Manchester City centre-back John Stones was reportedly on the verge of being moved away from the Etihad Stadium last summer, with growing doubts of his capability to return to the form that secured him a big money move to East Manchester in 2016.

Out of form, out of favour; Manchester City centre-back John Stones was reportedly on the verge of being moved away from the Etihad Stadium last summer, with growing doubts of his capability to return to the form that secured him a big money move to East Manchester in 2016.

According to Sam Lee from The Athletic, several sources have indicated that a move was likely to go ahead if it wasn’t for Eric Garcia’s sudden desire to return to his boyhood club FC Barcelona.

Senior members at the Etihad Stadium certainly couldn’t risk the uncertainty of losing two centre-backs in the same window, especially at a time when their big money signing of Ruben Dias remained a rumour, and so opted to keep Stones at the club.

READ MORE: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher name Man City stars for awards

READ MORE: Man City offering 'very strong interest' in Serie A star

The former Everton defender, who has had an immense resurgence in form this season, is now a frontrunner for an international call-up for next months European Championships with Gareth Southgate's England.

The defender has been a pivotal part of Pep Guardiola’s back line this season, forming a formidable partnership with new signing Ruben Dias, and helping the Blues keep an impressive 16 clean sheets in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is also rumoured to be on the verge of being offered a new contract at Manchester City, reportedly bringing his wage packet up to £150,000 per week, with added bonuses for appearances, clean sheets and trophies.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra