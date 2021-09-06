September 6, 2021
Man City Star Phil Foden Close to Agreeing Bumper Six-Year Contract

Phil Foden is set to extend his stay at Manchester City till at least 2027, according to the latest emerging reports.
The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most important first-team players at the Etihad Stadium after an astonishing 2020/21 campaign, during which he registered 16 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings across all competitions.

After picking up an injury prior to England's European Championship final clash against Italy in the summer, Foden hasn't featured for the Premier League champions so far this season. 

However, it has emerged that the midfielder is in line for a return to training ahead of City's tricky test away at Leicester City, who beat them 1-0 to claim the Community Shield in August.

As per Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, talks over a new six-year deal could be done and dusted this week, as initial discussions over a contract renewal were stalled due to the passing of Foden's agent Richard Green in April.

It was reported recently that Foden is set to quadruple his wages at City, despite there being three years left on his existing deal at his boyhood club.

Despite securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, City have also tied up the likes of John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Rúben Dias to long-term contracts, which shows the club's desire to keep hold of some of their most valuable assets for the years to come.

Foden enjoyed a sensational campaign on the left side of attack, netting a string of crucial goals for City in crunch Champions League ties.

The form and consistency shown by the City academy graduate kept Raheem Sterling on the bench for a large chunk of the second half of the campaign.

The Stockport-born attacker's displays saw him bag the PFA Young Player of the Year award after a breakthrough campaign, and Foden has a bright future ahead of him at City, with the club ruling out a sale for their young star.

