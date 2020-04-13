City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star predicts teammate 'will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon'

markgough96

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has predicted that his teammate Phil Foden 'will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon', in conversation with B/R Football. 

In a live Instagram interview with B/R Football, Bernardo covered a range of topics, including how he rates himself as a player, the decision to overlook Kevin de Bruyne for personal awards in 2018, and the future of Phil Foden. 

liverpool-v-man-city-fa-community-shield
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

On the topic of City's teenage star, Bernardo revealed just how highly he rates his teammate. "Phil is a fantastic player and has a great future ahead of him. If he stays for a long time, he will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon...", said the Portugal international. 

Foden has been widely touted, for some time now, to become a key player in Pep Guardiola's team. The departure of David Silva in the summer is expected to coincide with an enhanced opportunity for Foden to establish himself as a regular in City's first-team.

Bernardo's praise will hopefully reinforce Foden's confidence, rather than place pressure on the England Under-21 international. In his limited minutes on the pitch, Foden has left City fans under no doubts as to his immense talent and potential. 

fbl-eng-facup-man-city-fulham (1)
(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

In particular, his man-of-the-match performance in the Carabao Cup final success against Aston Villa and his appearances in the Champions League group stage this season have caught the eye. 

Indeed, prior to the postponement of the present season, it was widely reported that Foden was set to be rewarded with his first call-up to the England senior squad by Gareth Southgate for friendlies against Denmark and Italy. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Some clubs have more power with the media than others" - Bernardo Silva describes why some Man City players haven't won individual awards

Bernardo Silva has stated that "some clubs having more power with the media", as the main reason why his Manchester City teammates haven't won individual awards.

harryasiddall

My Unpopular City Opinion - #1

We took to Twitter and Instagram to ask our followers for their most unpopular Manchester City opinions - brace yourself, this could get interesting...

Freddie Pye

Man City and Man United join top European clubs in the race for in-demand Bundesliga centre-back

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in RB Leipzig centre-back, Dayot Upamecano (21), according to Sky Sports.

Freddie Pye

Man City reject swap deal between star forward and Juventus winger

Manchester City have rejected the idea of a direct swap between Gabriel Jesus and Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports from Repubblica.

Danny Lardner

Man City taking a 'close look' at Ligue 1 centre-back - £28 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are reportedly taking a 'close look' at Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara.

harryasiddall

“I wanted to take a step forward and City was the right team..." - Former Premier League striker opens up on Man City move

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko has reflected on his career in England, and what influenced him to join the Premier League outfit.

Danny Lardner

"I could have gone to a host of clubs: City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton..." - Phil Jones reflects on his career

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones has revealed in a recent interview that he had offers from various clubs before joining the red side of Manchester.

Danny Lardner

"It is really sad news." - Mikel Arteta opens up on the death of Pep Guardiola's mother

In a recent interview, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up about the struggles of contracting coronavirus as well as the tragic death of Pep Guardiola's mother.

Danny Lardner

Former Man City manager reveals his biggest achievement

In a recent interview, Roberto Mancini named winning the Premier League in 2012 as his finest achievement in management to date.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'ready to pay' £97.5 million release clause for Serie A forward - Barcelona, Chelsea, and Real Madrid 'unable or unwilling' to pay sum

Manchester City are the favourites to sign Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez, and are ready to trigger his release clause.

Freddie Pye