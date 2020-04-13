Man City star predicts teammate 'will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon'

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has predicted that his teammate Phil Foden 'will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon', in conversation with B/R Football.

In a live Instagram interview with B/R Football, Bernardo covered a range of topics, including how he rates himself as a player, the decision to overlook Kevin de Bruyne for personal awards in 2018, and the future of Phil Foden.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

On the topic of City's teenage star, Bernardo revealed just how highly he rates his teammate. "Phil is a fantastic player and has a great future ahead of him. If he stays for a long time, he will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon...", said the Portugal international.

Foden has been widely touted, for some time now, to become a key player in Pep Guardiola's team. The departure of David Silva in the summer is expected to coincide with an enhanced opportunity for Foden to establish himself as a regular in City's first-team.

Bernardo's praise will hopefully reinforce Foden's confidence, rather than place pressure on the England Under-21 international. In his limited minutes on the pitch, Foden has left City fans under no doubts as to his immense talent and potential.

(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

In particular, his man-of-the-match performance in the Carabao Cup final success against Aston Villa and his appearances in the Champions League group stage this season have caught the eye.

Indeed, prior to the postponement of the present season, it was widely reported that Foden was set to be rewarded with his first call-up to the England senior squad by Gareth Southgate for friendlies against Denmark and Italy.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra