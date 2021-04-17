Man City star "proud" of team's fight during FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has admitted that he is "proud" of the fight shown by his teammates, during Saturday's narrow defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's squad fell to defeat via a single second-half goal from Hakim Ziyech, as Thomas Tuchel's side ended Manchester City's hopes of securing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Speaking to the official club website after the game, USA international Steffen provided his honest assessment of the performance and admitted to an 'indecision' on his part for the winning goal.

"It's a tough one. I thought the boys in front of me did a great job. Chelsea are playing well right now, and they're a tough side."

He continued, "Their goal was indecision on my end, I'll learn from it. It's a tough pill to swallow but we've just got to keep going, and I'm proud of how the boys fought and didn't give up."

Manchester City showed a more encouraging second-half, and Steffen was satisfied with the way the squad moved the ball, explaining, "We kept the ball well, we made them run and the ball just didn't go in the back of the net for us. We'll get back, we'll recover, and we'll be ready for the next one."

"This week was tough, a lot of travel. A lot of games, the guys are a little tired but I'm really proud of the effort the guys put out there today."

Manchester City remain in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League, and a Carabao Cup this season, and Zack Steffen was keen to reiterate the importance of remaining focused on the games that still loom - starting with a Premier League clash against Aston Villa in midweek.

Steffen said, "That's the nice thing - that there's a game in two or three days again, so we can't dwell on this one and we've got to come back, come together as a team and learn from it, and be ready for the next one."

The outing at Wembley was yet another big game for the US international, and he was happy to point out the achievement of registering an appearance for Manchester City under the famous Wembley arch.

"It was good to get another game, playing at Wembley for the first time - it was awesome. Just another experience, another learning and teaching moment, and we'll keep going."

