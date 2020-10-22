SI.com
Man City star provides encouraging fitness update ahead of West Ham clash

Freddie Pye

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has provided supporters with an encouraging update on his recovery from injury on Instagram on Thursday morning, with a caption suggesting he has returned to training on the pitch.

The Brazilian striker has been out of action for Pep Guardiola's side since his Premier League match day one heroics at Molineux. Gabriel Jesus sustained what was described as a thigh injury that prevented him from being called up to international duty, and also left City with selection headaches in the forward department for a period of time while Sergio Aguero was out injured too.

However, as per the player's Instagram story on Thursday, it seems as though Gabriel Jesus has returned to training on the pitch at the City Football Academy, with Pep Guardiola also suggesting that the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte could make similar strides forward in their respective recovery processes this week.

The Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday lunchtime will most likely come too soon for a return for the Brazilian striker, however with Manchester City entering a hectic period of fixtures with league and Champions League duties arising, the return of Gabriel Jesus could not come at a better time.

City have been hampered by injuries in the early stages of the season, with Guardiola having to experiment with different systems and players out of position in order to accommodate players who remained fit.

