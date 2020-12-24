NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City star provides food for two homeless women in heartfelt act of kindness

Raheem Sterling has provided food for two homeless women while calling at a takeaway in Slough, as per a report from the Sun on Thursday evening.
Raheem Sterling has provided food for two homeless women while calling at a takeaway in Slough, as per a report from the Sun on Thursday evening.

The England international has become widely known for his kind-hearted off-the-field aid and gestures, and the latest of those has been praised widely on social media.

The Sun report that while collecting food at 'Chicken Delite' in Slough, Berkshire, the Manchester City forward then bought £40 worth of food for two homeless women who were outside the same takeaway.

Wasib Arif, who runs the takeaway, told the Sun, “Raheem asked me about a couple of ladies who were outside begging. He wondered if they were there all the timeHe then asked if he could buy them food, as he would rather do that than give them money for drugs or alcohol. I said, ‘You can do that’.”

The forward has been praised in recent years for challenging racial abuse in football as well as wider society, and so this random act of kindness should come as no surprise to anyone.

-----

