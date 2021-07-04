Man City Star Provides Major Injury Update Suffered On Euro 2020 Duty

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that he felt compelled to play for his country through injury against Italy on Friday.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Belgium were beaten 2-1 by Roberto Mancini's side in the quarter-finals of the European Championships.

There were concerns surrounding the midfielder's availability ahead of the clash as he sat with an ice pack on his ankle after limping off during the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16 last week.

Following the defeat, the midfield star admitted; "It was a miracle that I played today because there was definitely damage to my ankle. A tear in my ligaments. But I felt responsibility to play for my country today," as quoted by Simon Evans of Reuters.

The Belgian has had his fair share of injuries this year, as the PFA Player of the Year hobbled off injured in the second-half of Manchester City's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez delivered his verdict on De Bruyne's performance against Italy and his star man's resolve to play through injury.

He said; "It was exemplary to see Kevin De Bruyne getting through whatever he could to get 90 minutes with his national team and show that he was ready to help the group," as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

The ex-Chelsea starlet has an indispensable role in the Manchester City squad, and the side are hoping that Kevin De Bruyne can fully recover after he returns from international duty.

