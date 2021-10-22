    • October 22, 2021
    Man City Star Recalls Hilarious Anecdote About His Club Debut Involving Phillip Lahm and Xabi Alonso

    Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kevin De Bruyne have been speaking to Manchester City about various topics; including the Ukrainian's favourite position and his Blues debut.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    With Manchester City's countless left-back problems, Pep Guardiola has had to conjure up various temporary replacements. 

    From Fabian Delph to Joao Cancelo, a host of talented footballers have tried to master the inverted full-back position made popular by the Catalan manager since his arrival in Manchester. 

    However, it's Oleksandr Zinchenko who has taken on the role to the fullest. Naturally a central midfielder, the Ukrainian has been converted to a left-back in the past few seasons.

    Speaking with Kevin De Bruyne on City's newest YouTube video, Zinchenko has admitted - despite some brilliant performances in the back-line - he's 'not that fast' and 'prefers to play in the middle'.

    Also in that video, he recalls a hilarious anecdote about his Manchester City debut, where he was taught quite a lesson by some footballing legends. 

    “I think it was my first game for Manchester City away against Bayern Munich, friendly game in pre-season. I was playing in the middle against Phillip Lahm and Xabi Alonso," the 24-year-old began.

    "I didn’t even touch the ball. Maybe in 45 minutes, twice; once from kick-off, and the other maybe a throw-in or something. Finished.”

    I think all football fans can sympathise with Zinchenko there. He wasn't the only one that particular duo dominated in their glittering football careers.

