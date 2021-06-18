Man City Star Reveals Admiration for Man United's Marcus Rashford

Manchester City star Phil Foden has pointed out two footballers who are great role models to not only him, but communities, and the entire country.

In an exclusive interview with i-D this week, the young superstar acknowledged the fantastic work that Raheem Sterling, and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have both done off of the football pitch.

“Raheem has been massive. It’s great to share the changing room with him, because he’s been through the same things I’ve been through at such a young age when he was at Liverpool,” said Foden.

He continued, “He had all the media on his back when he was just starting out – and I have had my fair share of that too, but not like him”.

Phil Foden expressed the fact that Raheem Sterling has become a great role model for himself, and the young Manchester City man revealed that he often seeks advice from his teammate.

“If I ever need any help with anything, I always go to him for advice. He’s a leader. He’s always backing what he believes in, and he’s expressed that to the world and shown that people should never be afraid to speak up.”

Like Raheem Sterling, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been a towering figure not only in his city, but across the whole of England, through his ongoing fight to help feed children throughout the nation.

Phil Foden opened up about just how much of an impact the Manchester United star has had, especially over the past 12 months.

“The fact that one footballer has been able to shift perceptions like that has been hugely inspiring for my generation of players. I think we’re all looking up to him now, safe in the knowledge that we can also help the world in the same way.”

He went on to say, “You could literally see his impact… I saw ‘Marcus Rashford’ spray painted on walls around here everywhere. He’s really become the nation’s biggest role model to the young ones.”

