Man City star reveals ambition to 'finish career' in the Premier League amid recent doubts over future

Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez has revealed his desire to finish his career in the Premier League, amid recent suggestions that his current contract situation at the Etihad Stadium was attracting interest and attention from some of Europe's most prominent clubs.

During an extensive interview with French TV channel Canal+ Sport, as translated by Man City French Branch, the 30 year-old forward discussed a range of topics including the current campaign with Manchester City, working under Pep Guardiola, as well as the work and ability of Kevin de Bruyne - who recently signed a new extension to his City contract.

When discussing the performances during the current campaign, Mahrez was keen to point out the defensive solidity of the squad, as well as the experience of some of the side's most crucial players.

"We've scored less than previous seasons, but I believe that we’re more safe at the back. We also have more experienced players, who are close to their thirties; Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan", he said. "We have played a lot of games. When you start winning, you gain confidence. Everyone can play in this team, it makes the difference."

On Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the Algeria international reaffirmed the demanding nature of the Catalan coach - a mentality and style that has often been touched upon by many professionals who have worked under the former Barcelona manager.

Mahrez said of Guardiola, "Now we know eachother better, we don’t speak that much, but I know what he wants me to do. He’s very demanding and that’s important, therefore you can improve."

Riyad Mahrez then continued to discuss the ability of Kevin de Bruyne, who he believes he has an almost telepathic connection with on the field. He said, "Kevin is very calm, he’s a great player, he feels football, we can play short or long balls. We’ve been playing together for three years now. We don’t need anymore to talk to understand eachother. I know where he’s going to run, how and when to pass him, and I think he knows it too."

For Manchester City fans, the former Leicester City man provided a very encouraging sign in regards to where the player's heart lies as he enters the final years of his current Etihad contract.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested that there had been no progress over a new deal for Mahrez, despite the player entering the final two years of his deal.

Despite any concerns that may have been lingering, Riyad Mahrez clarified his desire to finish his career in the English top-flight.

"I always wanted to play in Ligue 1 when I used to play for Le Havre - it wasn’t my dream, but it obsessed me. Since I've played in the Premier League, I’d like to finish my career here to be honest. I love the league, I feel good here - I can’t imagine me leaving this league. But everything can happen. I won’t tell you that I’ll never play in France, but I don’t think so."

