Man City star reveals he is 'feeling good' following positive Covid-19 test

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed he is 'feeling good' after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, prior to the postponed Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park.
The omission of the Brazil international meant American stopper Zack Steffen came in for the game at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea when, if it wasn't for a late lapse of concentration, would've kept a clean sheet.

However, the opportunities for the US international may become few and far between as Ederson has revealed he is 'feeling good' ahead of a new Covid-19 test tomorrow - as reported by Edgarmcfc on Twitter.

On Thursday, City's number one choice will have completed his required 10 days of isolation as per government guidelines.

The positive Covid-19 cases at the club have yet to stop however, with an announcement on Wednesday morning confirming that both Scott Carson and Cole Palmer had tested positive for the virus, along with one member of staff.

While on the training centre front, it was also revealed this week that four first-team Manchester City Women players had also tested positive for the Coronavirus.

