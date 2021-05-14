Man City Star Reveals How He Found Out About Premier League Title Win During Man United Defeat

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres has opened up on his experience winning a Premier League title in his first season at the Etihad club.

The Spaniard signed for Manchester City in the last summer transfer window, and is seen as a future star for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, even with an eye on the future, the 21-year-old has chipped in with ten goals and three assists in all competitions for the Blues this season, and was a standout performer in the club's impressive Champions League group stage run.

Ahead of the team’s trip to Newcastle for Premier League action on Friday night, Ferran Torres reflected on securing his first ever Premier League title at Manchester City.

“To win my first Premier League is something that every player dreams of. We were all very happy, both me and my family,” he said.

He continued, “I was at home relaxing. I was watching the Man United game and saw the result and how we had become champions of England following Leicester’s win. After that, I started receiving WhatsApp messages from everybody.”

Ferran Torres was quick to acknowledge that the job is not yet done for Manchester City this season, with the squad now looking to secure the club’s first ever Champions League trophy at the end of May, in a showdown with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The youngster stated, “It means a lot winning the Premier League, especially in my first year here. But I want to keep focused on the next goals, because we have a Champions League final on the horizon. We need to enjoy the moment but also focus on what's next.”

He went on to say, “It's been the result of a lot of hard work throughout the whole season. We got the reward of winning the Carabao Cup first and now the Premier League. As of now, we are preparing ourselves for the final in Portugal.”

