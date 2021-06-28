Man City Star Reveals 'Pinching Himself' At Club Breakthrough - Player Admits Key Inspirational Figure

Manchester City favourite Phil Foden provided a peak through the curtain into his early days of training with the first-team.

The England international was integrated into the first-team set-up by manager Pep Guardiola in 2017 after his impressive displays for the club's academy.

After a series of eye-catching performances during City's pre-season tour in 2017, the 21-year-old was handed his Champions League and Premier League debuts in the same year as his progression continued alongside some of the world's best footballers.

Four years on from bursting onto the scene, Foden, having three Premier League medals in his locker in his young career, is set to start for his country in the Three Lions' heavyweight Round of 16 clash against Germany on Tuesday night.

After being carefully managed by the club's staff in his first few seasons in the first-team, Foden has clocked 51 Premier League appearances since the start of the 2019/20 campaign and has made his name as one of the league's best attacking outlets.

In an interview with the England National Team, the Stockport-born midfielder said: “Sometimes I pinch myself, playing/training with quality players at City," as relayed by Manchester City.

"When I first broke into the first team, it took me a bit of time to get used to it - I looked up to the players, I was a fan of theirs, but I understood I had to train as hard as I could."

The U-17 World-Cup winner has often drawn comparisons to City legend David Silva, who bid farewell to the Etihad faithful in 2019, after ten seasons in Manchester.

He added: "I just try to enjoy it every day as much as I can. There have been many influences, such as Vincent Kompany, who was a fantastic captain on and off the pitch, but David Silva was probably someone who inspired me the most.”

Despite City's ongoing pursuit of Foden's England team-mates Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, there is no doubt whatsoever that the academy graduate has all the makings of a City legend himself.

