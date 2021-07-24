Man City Star Set For £60,000 Pay Rise Following 2020/2021 Season Performances - 'Bonus Schemes' Could See Further Boost

Emerging defensive superstar Ruben Dias is set to be handed a large pay rise by Manchester City after a superb first season at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest information.

The Portuguese international defender slotted straight into Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven upon signing for the club from Benfica in September of last year, for a reported initial fee of £61 million.

The aim from the viewpoint of Manchester City officials was to try and fill the Vincent Kompany-sized hole in the squad, after the club captain departed in the summer of 2019 - taking up a coaching position with RSC Anderlecht.

Ruben Dias hit the ground running, and quickly cemented himself as a key member in Manchester City’s Premier League and League Cup double campaign, and on top that, secured the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year awards.

Upon signing his first contract with the club, the centre-half agreed to a six-year deal, earning a reported £80,000 per week, according to an exclusive report from the Daily Star.

However, on the back of his stellar first season at Manchester City, it is believed that Ruben Dias is now set to receive nearly double that in a remarkable but well-earned pay rise from club officials - £140,000 per week to be exact, according to the report.

On top of that, Manchester City’s 'bonus schemes' could see Ruben Dias boosting his wage to nearly £200,000 per week, if he can repeat his impressive 2020/2021 season, and maybe even drive the club one step further in the Champions League.

Since his arriving at Manchester City, Ruben Dias has made an outstanding 49 appearances for the club, in which his defensive line have kept 29 clean sheets.

His partnership with John Stones also proved to be one of the most solid across the whole of Europe last season - so solid that Spain international Aymeric Laporte was forced to take a spot on the bench for large parts of the campaign.

