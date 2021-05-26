Man City Star Ruben Dias Talks Winning The Premier League And Future Success

Ruben Dias has praised his sides mentality to constantly look towards the next prize after winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup already so far this season.

Speaking exclusively to the National this week, the FWA Footballer of the Year has been discussing recently picking up his first Premier League title and looking ahead to Saturday's Champions League final.

On what's been the difference for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, Dias explained, “On this one, I will speak for my team. Because not just me, but I believe everyone else in this team will have the power and will have the right mentality to go on and to perform on the pitch. Because you’ve been playing all season to get here.”

“Now it’s all about enjoying it and doing everything you can to win it. And, for that, just play football. Like you used to play when you were a young kid, in the street, with your boys. That’s the true essence of football. So, it’s about enjoying, and obviously a huge will to win.”

“Obviously, it’s a special meaning when you win the Premier League,” Dias continued.

“But after that the mentality to prepare for the next one is the same. After all the success in the world, just come back to earth and keep doing the same.”

One of the main reasons behind the clubs success has most definitely been Pep Guardiola and his change of tactics. It's something the central defender was quick to point out this when reflecting on the campaign.

“It’s very special to have him as coach, and very important for all of us - in different points of view," Dias declared.

"But obviously when it comes to this, he has won it already and that gives us confidence as well."

"We all know, and especially the guys who have been here for long, everyone has been winning since they came. All of that brings something special to the team. And Pep is a huge part of that.”

