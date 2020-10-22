SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City star set for '4-6 weeks out' after injury in Champions League clash

Shruti Sadbhav

After defeating FC Porto 3-1 at Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Fernandinho has suffered a muscle injury. The 35-year-old City star went played ten minutes in the latter stages of Wednesday night's clash and picked up a yellow card in the process.

However, the muscle pull sustained was later revealed as a severe issue. Pep Guardiola confirmed that Fernandinho had sustained that injury in the past and he is now expected to stay out of action for about four to six weeks. Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say. 

"It's bad news [on Fernandinho]. It's in his leg I think he will be out for four to six weeks. it is a big blow for us because we need people there."

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-porto (10)

"I think Kevin and Laporte start training tomorrow, but I don't know how they will be tomorrow and the next days, so we will see. Unfortunately, people came back and now we have lost another, but it is really important to come back. In three days we go to London and after we travel to France to play against Marseille and then Sheffield three days after. The schedules are so demanding, and we need all the players.”

Manchester City have already had several key players including Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte out with injury, however both men returned to the training pitch on Thursday afternoon. With Fernandinho being added to the list of injuries sustained in the opening months of the campaign, the English side have received a fresh blow amidst the tightly packed schedule. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I haven’t talked to anyone" - Agent of Man City star on his clients future

Sergio Agüero’s agent has spoken out regarding the Argentine’s current contract situation.

Hamish MacRae

Crucial Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte fitness updates provided ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City have revealed two major fitness updates for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Man City star provides encouraging fitness update ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has provided supporters with an encouraging update on his recovery from injury on Instagram on Thursday morning, with a caption suggesting he has returned to training on the pitch.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City ran away comfortable winners in the end after beating Porto 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Nathan Allen

New details of Borussia Dortmund stars release clause revealed - Man City's successor to Sergio Aguero for €75M?

Erling Haaland will be available to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €75M, reports Fabrizio Romano.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over Porto at the Etihad Stadium.

Danny Lardner

Eric Garcia starts! - Manchester City vs FC Porto (Team News)

Manchester City begin their European ventures this season with the visit of FC Porto. Group C's top seed haven't faced the Blues since 2012, when Sergio Agüero tapped in a late winner.

harryasiddall

Man City target additional centre-back signing next summer - La Liga defender identified

Manchester City are considering and are following Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (23) as they look to recruit an additional player in his position next summer, despite the signings of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City squad to face FC Porto revealed during training session

It has been just over two months since Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Lyon, and the new campaign of Europe's premier club competition is already upon us.

Adam Booker

Changes made to squad as Man City reveal Champions League player lists

This week, the Champions League returns with the group stages set to kick off across both Tuesday and Wednesday. Manchester City will look to finally get their hands on the 'big-eared' trophy that has escaped them since the club first broke into the competition in 2011.

Adam Booker