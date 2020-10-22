Man City star set for '4-6 weeks out' after injury in Champions League clash

After defeating FC Porto 3-1 at Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Fernandinho has suffered a muscle injury. The 35-year-old City star went played ten minutes in the latter stages of Wednesday night's clash and picked up a yellow card in the process.

However, the muscle pull sustained was later revealed as a severe issue. Pep Guardiola confirmed that Fernandinho had sustained that injury in the past and he is now expected to stay out of action for about four to six weeks. Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say.

"It's bad news [on Fernandinho]. It's in his leg I think he will be out for four to six weeks. it is a big blow for us because we need people there."

"I think Kevin and Laporte start training tomorrow, but I don't know how they will be tomorrow and the next days, so we will see. Unfortunately, people came back and now we have lost another, but it is really important to come back. In three days we go to London and after we travel to France to play against Marseille and then Sheffield three days after. The schedules are so demanding, and we need all the players.”

Manchester City have already had several key players including Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte out with injury, however both men returned to the training pitch on Thursday afternoon. With Fernandinho being added to the list of injuries sustained in the opening months of the campaign, the English side have received a fresh blow amidst the tightly packed schedule.

