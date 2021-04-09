NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Man City star set to 'expect' £20M per year contract - talks with player on hold

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is likely to 'expect' similar contractual terms to midfield star Kevin de Bruyne, according to the latest information from England this week.
The England international has been mooted to be the next in line for a new deal at the Etihad Stadium for a number of weeks now, as the club look to tie down the 26 year-old to a new long-term deal with a view to retaining his market value.

However, talks between both parties have reportedly been placed on hold until the summer, due to Sterling recently letting go of his agent and representative Aidy Ward. There is a feeling in some corners that Sterling could look to go without a traditional agent, and instead look to be represented by lawyers.

The latest information from Mark Ogden of ESPN is that, when talks do resume, Raheem Sterling is likely to 'expect' similar terms to Kevin De Bruyne's contract - who recently put pen to paper on a new two-year extension worth a reported £385,000-a-week or approximately £20 million per year - in order to commit his future to the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling, who joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015, is currently on a reported weekly pay package of £200,000, which is set to expire in June 2023.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the Manchester City winger, and the Premier League side's intentions of securing his services beyond 2023 could mean that should Madrid come calling once more, they would have to almost certainly offer a fee in excess of £100 million.

