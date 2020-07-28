Man City star set to sign new five-year deal 'in the coming months' - player has 'signalled intent' to finish career at the club

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has 'signalled his intent' to finish his career at the club, and is set to sign a new five-year deal at the club 'in the coming months', according to the 9320 Podcast.

Following the victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against UEFA's two-year ban from European football, much has been made of what could happen at the Etihad Stadium this summer, both in terms of the recruitment of new players as well as the retaining of current first-team stars. One player who has seemingly committed his long-term future to the club is Kevin De Bruyne.

According to exclusive information from the 9320Podcast, Kevin de Bruyne has 'signalled his intent' to finish his career at Manchester City and will sign a new five-year deal in the coming months.

The 9320Podcast report that three factors in particular have contributed towards the decision made by the Belgian international: the victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, his family’s settledness in Manchester, and assurances from Manchester City officials that there are 'significant funds' available to build a new team.

Although the negotiations are at an 'early stage', the 9320Podcast report that it is 'likely' that Kevin De Bruyne's new deal will be signed BEFORE the start of next season.

The news follows a fantastic weekend for the 29-year-old from a personal point of view, after De Bruyne equalled Thierry Henry's Premier League assist record against Norwich, while securing the Playmaker Award for the second time in three seasons at Manchester City.

